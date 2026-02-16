Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin breaks Olympic goal-scoring record

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) and teammates celebrate her goal against Switzerland's Andrea Braendli (20) during second period women's Olympic semifinal hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 16, 2026 4:16 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 4:29 pm.

Marie-Philip Poulin continues to add to her Olympic legacy.

The 34-year-old became the all-time leading goal scorer in Olympic women’s hockey with her 19th career marker to give her team a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in Monday’s semifinal.

Less than 10 minutes later, Poulin added another goal to make it an even 20 on her career while doubling Canada’s lead.

Poulin fired a one-timer from the top of the zone for the record-breaker, which hit some traffic on the way and bounded past Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli and into the net.

She then cleaned up a rebound for her second of the game with her parents in the crowd at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Poulin tied Hayley Wickenheiser with her 18th on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup against Germany in her first game back after missing two contests with a lower-body injury.

The now five-time Olympian has won gold three times in her career (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022). She earned silver at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Prior to these Games, Poulin had 17 goals, 18 assists and 35 points across 22 contests. Known as Captain Clutch, she scored the game-winning goal in each of her three gold-medal victories.

