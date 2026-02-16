Male driver in custody after two injured in Mississauga crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 16, 2026 9:04 pm.

A male driver has been taken into custody after two people were injured in collision in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Mississauga Road and Beaverbrook Way just before 6:30 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

One female was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition while another female was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A male driver has been arrested. Police have not released any more details about the driver’s arrest.

Road closures are in effect in the area and people are asked to use alternate routes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

40m ago

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

5h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 11: February 17, 2026 BIATHLON Men's 4x7.5KM relay: Canada BOBSLED Two man: Taylor...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

40m ago

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

5h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 11: February 17, 2026 BIATHLON Men's 4x7.5KM relay: Canada BOBSLED Two man: Taylor...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto police urge people to stay off the ice ahead of winter warm up

Toronto police are warning once again warning people to stay off the ice after a teen fell through the ice over the weekend. Afua Baah reports.

4h ago

2:51
Ice and snow in the forecast for Wednesday

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:38
DHS shutdown leaves workers unpaid

A political standoff in Washington has triggered a partial shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. TSA screeners and immigration officers remain on the job without pay as lawmakers clash over ICE reforms. Brandon Rowe reports.

February 15, 2026 7:13 pm EST EST

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

February 15, 2026 8:53 am EST EST

More Videos