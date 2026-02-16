Male driver in custody after two injured in Mississauga crash

A male driver has been taken into custody after two people were injured in collision in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Mississauga Road and Beaverbrook Way just before 6:30 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

One female was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition while another female was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A male driver has been arrested. Police have not released any more details about the driver’s arrest.

Road closures are in effect in the area and people are asked to use alternate routes.