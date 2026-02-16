Man, 33, charged in unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in Toronto

Photo of a man wanted by police in connection with an unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto on Feb. 14, 2026. TPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 16, 2026 2:29 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 2:30 pm.

Police have arrested a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, near Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street just before 4 p.m. on February 14 when a man approached them and discharged a substance believed to be pepper spray into their face.

Police say the man fled the scene south on Spadina Avenue. He was located by authorities on Monday and placed under arrest.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Bernhardt of no fixed address. He was charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

1h ago

5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week. Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than...

3h ago

Anand says 'regime change' in Iran would be required for restarting diplomatic ties

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada will not re-establish ties with Iran until "regime change" takes place in Tehran. Anand made the comment to The Globe and Mail Saturday, and...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 10: February 16, 2026 BOBSLEIGH Two man: Taylor Austin / Shaquille Murray-Lawrence sit...

22m ago

Top Stories

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

1h ago

5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week. Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than...

3h ago

Anand says 'regime change' in Iran would be required for restarting diplomatic ties

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada will not re-establish ties with Iran until "regime change" takes place in Tehran. Anand made the comment to The Globe and Mail Saturday, and...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 10: February 16, 2026 BOBSLEIGH Two man: Taylor Austin / Shaquille Murray-Lawrence sit...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

20h ago

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

February 15, 2026 8:53 am EST EST

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

February 14, 2026 11:18 pm EST EST

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

February 14, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

More Videos