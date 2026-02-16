Man, 33, charged in unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in Toronto

Police have arrested a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, near Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street just before 4 p.m. on February 14 when a man approached them and discharged a substance believed to be pepper spray into their face.

Police say the man fled the scene south on Spadina Avenue. He was located by authorities on Monday and placed under arrest.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Bernhardt of no fixed address. He was charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.