Man stabbed in The Junction early Monday, police say

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Monday with injuries from a stabbing, according to police.

Officers were called to The Junction neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road just before 5:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene they located the man suffering from injuries that have been described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities believed the victim was stabbed after an interaction with an unknown suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.