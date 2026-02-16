Man stabbed in The Junction early Monday, police say
Posted February 16, 2026 8:48 am.
Last Updated February 16, 2026 9:20 am.
A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Monday with injuries from a stabbing, according to police.
Officers were called to The Junction neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road just before 5:30 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene they located the man suffering from injuries that have been described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities believed the victim was stabbed after an interaction with an unknown suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.