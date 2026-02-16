Canada’s Megan Oldham wins Olympic freeski big-air gold

Megan Oldham has won Canada’s second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The native of Parry Sound, Ont. captured gold in the women’s freeski big air on Monday at Milano Cortina 2026. The event was delayed by about 75 minutes because of a fierce storm.

It marks Oldham’s second medal of the Games after she won bronze in the slopestyle.

Oldham vaulted into the lead on her second of three attempts in the 10-woman final — the best two scores are combined for the result.

The last skier in each attempt after finishing first in qualifying, Oldham clinched the gold when Great Britain’s Kirsty Mair fell on her final attempt.

Oldham still performed a trick on the last run of the competition, but fell. As she slid in the snow, she raised her arms in celebration.

Oldham finished with 180.75 points, just ahead of Chinese star and reigning Olympic champ Eileen Gu (179.00).

Italy’s Flora Tabanelli won bronze (178.25 points), while Canada’s Naomi Urness was sixth.

Canada now has 11 medals at the Olympics — two gold, four silver, five bronze.

It was the second gold in as many days for Canada after the country didn’t win a single event in the first week of the Games. Mikael Kingsbury ended the gold drought on Sunday in men’s dual moguls.

Oldham, 24, finished fourth in big air in her Olympic debut in 2022.