Scotiabank’s 1832 Asset Management sells last shares in Israeli military supplier

Bank towers are pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2026 12:00 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 1:06 pm.

TORONTO — Regulatory filings show that Scotiabank’s 1832 Asset Management has sold its remaining holdings in Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems Ltd.

The bank faced criticism for the investment, including high-profile protests at the Giller Prize it used to sponsor, because of Elbit’s role in supplying military equipment for the war in Gaza.

Scotiabank previously said that it did not directly hold the shares, and that it cannot interfere in the independent investment decisions of its portfolio managers, including at its subsidiary 1832 Asset Management.

The asset manager’s latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not show Elbit among its holdings, while as of November, it reported owning about 165,000 shares worth some US$84 million. Last August, it had about 700,000 shares worth US$315 million.

1832 Asset Management held more than 2.2 million shares in Elbit as of the end of 2021, when the company’s shares sat below the US$175 mark on the Nasdaq.

The arms manufacturer has since seen its share price climb steeply, topping US$400 last year and spiking to over US$700 in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

1h ago

Man, 33, charged in unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in Toronto

Police have arrested a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, near Spadina...

40m ago

5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week. Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than...

3h ago

Anand says 'regime change' in Iran would be required for restarting diplomatic ties

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada will not re-establish ties with Iran until "regime change" takes place in Tehran. Anand made the comment to The Globe and Mail Saturday, and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

1h ago

Man, 33, charged in unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in Toronto

Police have arrested a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking in the Kensington Market neighbourhood, near Spadina...

40m ago

5 arrested after OPP raid homes in Simcoe County, cocaine and cash seized

Five people are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police raided two homes in the town of Midland and the city of Barrie last week. Officers say they seized nearly a kilo of cocaine and more than...

3h ago

Anand says 'regime change' in Iran would be required for restarting diplomatic ties

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada will not re-establish ties with Iran until "regime change" takes place in Tehran. Anand made the comment to The Globe and Mail Saturday, and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

20h ago

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

February 15, 2026 8:53 am EST EST

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

February 14, 2026 11:18 pm EST EST

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

February 14, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

More Videos