Suspect in mass shooting at Bondi Beach Jewish festival appears in court

A court sketch depicts accused Bondi shooter Naveed Akram appearing via video link from Goulburn Supermax prison, at Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (Rocco Fazzari/AAP Image via AP) AAP Image

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2026 1:38 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 7:56 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — A man accused of killing 15 people in a mass shooting at a Jewish festival on Sydney’s Bondi Beach appeared in court Monday for the first time since his release from the hospital.

Naveed Akram appeared in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court via a video link from the maximum security Goulburn Correctional Center 200 kilometers (120 miles) away.

He did not enter pleas to the charges against him, including murder and committing a terrorist act. The brief court appearance focused on extending a gag order that suppresses the identities of victims and survivors of the attack who have not chosen to identify themselves publicly.

Defense lawyer Ben Archbold told reporters outside court that Akram was doing as well as could be expected and it was too early to indicate any intention of pleas.

Akram, 24, was wounded and his father Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in a gunbattle with police after the attack on a Hanukkah celebration at the beach Dec. 14.

The younger Akram is next scheduled to appear in court April 9.

The police investigation is one of three official inquiries examining Australia’s worst alleged terrorist attack and the nation’s worst mass shooting in 29 years.

One involves the interactions between law enforcement and intelligence agencies before the attack that was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group.

A royal commission, the highest form of public inquiry, will investigate the nature, prevalence and drivers of antisemitism generally as well as the circumstances of the Bondi shooting.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I was sure that was going to be my day': A year on, fiery crash at Toronto's Pearson airport still haunts passengers

TORONTO — As his plane descended in Toronto, John Nelson looked out the window to get a view of the city and felt the aircraft was coming down at an abnormally high speed. Moments later, the plane hit...

2h ago

Man stabbed in The Junction early Monday, police say

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Monday with injuries from a stabbing, according to police. Officers were called to The Junction neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road...

40m ago

Obama shuts down alien buzz and says there's no evidence they've made contact

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said he did not see evidence that aliens “have made contact with us,” after sending social media abuzz by saying aliens were real on a podcast over the weekend. ...

2h ago

Toys "R" Us Canada to stop accepting gift cards after Monday

If you have a Toys "R" Us Canada gift card, today is your last day to use it. The toy store chain has said it will cease accepting gift cards after Monday. The move is part of the creditor protection...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I was sure that was going to be my day': A year on, fiery crash at Toronto's Pearson airport still haunts passengers

TORONTO — As his plane descended in Toronto, John Nelson looked out the window to get a view of the city and felt the aircraft was coming down at an abnormally high speed. Moments later, the plane hit...

2h ago

Man stabbed in The Junction early Monday, police say

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Monday with injuries from a stabbing, according to police. Officers were called to The Junction neighbourhood near St. Clair Avenue and Old Weston Road...

40m ago

Obama shuts down alien buzz and says there's no evidence they've made contact

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said he did not see evidence that aliens “have made contact with us,” after sending social media abuzz by saying aliens were real on a podcast over the weekend. ...

2h ago

Toys "R" Us Canada to stop accepting gift cards after Monday

If you have a Toys "R" Us Canada gift card, today is your last day to use it. The toy store chain has said it will cease accepting gift cards after Monday. The move is part of the creditor protection...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

15h ago

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

February 15, 2026 8:53 am EST EST

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

February 14, 2026 11:18 pm EST EST

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

February 14, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

More Videos