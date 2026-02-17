breaking

Canada wins gold medal in women’s team pursuit speedskating event

Team Canada is led by Isabelle Weidemann, followed by Valerie Maltais, centre, and Ivanie Blondin, right, as they compete in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Ben Curtis/AP Photo).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 17, 2026 9:07 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 10:55 am.

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women’s team pursuit speedskating.

Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday’s final against the Netherlands.

The same three Canadian skaters won gold for Canada in 2022.

Maltais won Canada’s first medal in Italy with a bronze in the 3,000 metres on Day 1. Weidemann won three medals at the 2022 Olympics, while Blondin took two.

The Netherlands won gold in team pursuit at last year’s world single-distance championships, while Canada earned bronze.

The Canadian trio beat the U.S. in Tuesday morning’s semi-final before winning gold in Milan.

Weidemann and Blondin are Ottawa natives, while Maltais is from La Baie, Que.

