Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women’s team pursuit speedskating.

Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday’s final against the Netherlands.

The same three Canadian skaters won gold for Canada in 2022.

Maltais won Canada’s first medal in Italy with a bronze in the 3,000 metres on Day 1. Weidemann won three medals at the 2022 Olympics, while Blondin took two.

The Netherlands won gold in team pursuit at last year’s world single-distance championships, while Canada earned bronze.

The Canadian trio beat the U.S. in Tuesday morning’s semi-final before winning gold in Milan.

Weidemann and Blondin are Ottawa natives, while Maltais is from La Baie, Que.