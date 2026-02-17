Delaware man married in the 1970s to former first lady Jill Biden pleads not guilty in wife’s death

The home of William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, is shown in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Stevenson has been charged in the killing his current wife at the home. (AP Photo/Mingson Lau) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mingson Lau, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2026 7:19 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 10:53 am.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The long-ago first husband of former first lady Jill Biden pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he killed his current wife in Delaware.

William Stevenson, 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975.

A state grand jury this month charged Stevenson with killing Linda Stevenson, 64, who was found unresponsive at their home in Wilmington on Dec. 28. He has remained in custody since he was charged Feb. 3 with murder, unable to post the $2 million bail.

Stevenson appeared at Tuesday’s court hearing in Wilmington on a remote video camera. His lawyer, a public defender, did not immediately return messages seeking comment. His next court hearing is set for March 16.

William Stevenson founded the Stone Balloon, a popular music venue in Newark, Delaware, in the early 1970s.

Linda Stevenson ran a bookkeeping business and was described in her obituary as a family-oriented mother and grandmother and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The obituary does not mention her husband.

“One hug from her and all your worries would disappear,” her daughter, Christine Mae, wrote in a Facebook post. “The pain of losing her is paralyzing and the emptiness in my heart is an abyss.”

Jill Biden married U.S. Sen. Joe Biden in 1977. He served as U.S. president from January 2021 to January 2025. Jill Biden’s spokesperson has said she has no comment on the Stevenson case.

Mingson Lau, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women's team pursuit speedskating. Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday's final against the Netherlands. The...

breaking

3m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

14h ago

Family violence incident in North York leaves 3 in critical condition, 1 suspect in custody

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto...

updated

31m ago

Inflation ticks down to 2.3% in January amid lower gas prices: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says lower prices at the pump and easing shelter inflation helped rein in the pressure facing consumers in January. The agency said Tuesday that the annual rate of inflation...

48m ago

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has defended its Olympic crown in women's team pursuit speedskating. Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in Tuesday's final against the Netherlands. The...

breaking

3m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

14h ago

Family violence incident in North York leaves 3 in critical condition, 1 suspect in custody

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto...

updated

31m ago

Inflation ticks down to 2.3% in January amid lower gas prices: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says lower prices at the pump and easing shelter inflation helped rein in the pressure facing consumers in January. The agency said Tuesday that the annual rate of inflation...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Toronto police urge people to stay off the ice ahead of winter warm up

Toronto police are warning once again warning people to stay off the ice after a teen fell through the ice over the weekend. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

2:51
Ice and snow in the forecast for Wednesday

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:38
DHS shutdown leaves workers unpaid

A political standoff in Washington has triggered a partial shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. TSA screeners and immigration officers remain on the job without pay as lawmakers clash over ICE reforms. Brandon Rowe reports.

February 15, 2026 7:13 pm EST EST

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

More Videos