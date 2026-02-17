Premier Ford floats idea of letting shopping centres stay open on Family Day

Shoppers walk through Yorkdale Mall in search of Black Friday sales in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Canadians waiting for Black Friday to kick-start their holiday shopping have less time to pick up gifts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 17, 2026 3:00 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “look into” possible changes to rules that force most shopping centres and malls to close on Family Day.

At a news conference Tuesday, Ford said many Ontarians, especially in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), would have appreciated more shopping options on the annual holiday.

“I got so many people wanting to go to shopping malls and Yorkdale (Shopping Centre) would’ve been packed, Sherway (Gardens) would have been packed, Square One (Shopping Centre) would’ve been packed,” he said.

Ontario’s Retails Business Holidays Act mandates most malls and shopping centres to close on nine stat holidays, including Family Day which was celebrated on Monday.

Ford said allowing the malls to open would benefit workers eager to make time-and-a-half stat holiday pay.

“I always say everyone deserves a rest, take your holidays, but there are a whole bunch of people that want to get that little extra overtime,” he said.

“Even if someone is making $20 an hour now you get to go in and make $50 an hour, but that’s up to the companies to decide.”

“(I’m) just throwing that out there,” he added of the informal announcement. “We will look into it and find out how realistic it is. I know the Eaton Centre was open but people in the suburbs were saying, ‘why do I have go downtown?’ “

The Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto is allowed to stay open under a Toronto bylaw exemption for businesses located in some key tourist areas.

Ford also argued that a move to allow malls to remain open would provide Ontario with an economic boost.

“What I’m getting at is it should be the option, number one, of the people that work in the retail sector, and not be forced, and we would cover them to make sure there’s no ramifications,” he said without clarifying.

“But there’s a ton of people out there that want to earn $50 an hour that are making $20 an hour. They want to put a shift in and it would add to our GDP (Gross Domestic Product).”

“Nothing is guaranteed,” he added. “I’ll talk to the retail council.”

It’s not clear if Ford was talking about malls opening on all stat holidays, or just Family Day. CityNews has reached to his office for clarity and is awaiting a response.

Ontario has the following nine public holidays:

  1. New Year’s Day
  2. Family Day
  3. Good Friday
  4. Victoria Day
  5. Canada Day
  6. Labour Day
  7. Thanksgiving Day
  8. Christmas Day
  9. Boxing Day (December 26)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

2h ago

Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected in messy Wednesday winter storm

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. A yellow watch winter storm is in effect...

updated

13m ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

16m ago

Durham police's drone pilot program ready to take off

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is adding a new first responder to its team -- one that it says can arrive at a scene in 60 seconds and provide initial assessments that could make police...

11m ago

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

2h ago

Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected in messy Wednesday winter storm

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. A yellow watch winter storm is in effect...

updated

13m ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

16m ago

Durham police's drone pilot program ready to take off

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is adding a new first responder to its team -- one that it says can arrive at a scene in 60 seconds and provide initial assessments that could make police...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Family-related act of violence sends three to hospital: Toronto police

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York.

4h ago

3:01
Toronto police urge people to stay off the ice ahead of winter warm up

Toronto police are warning once again warning people to stay off the ice after a teen fell through the ice over the weekend. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

2:51
Ice and snow in the forecast for Wednesday

A messy, wintry system will bring freezing rain and snow to Toronto and parts of the GTA Wednesday. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

53m ago

2:33
Community groups hold space for survivors of trauma at The Gatehouse

Rhianne Campbell is in Etobicoke speaking with organizers at the community recovery event.

21h ago

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

More Videos