Trump family business files for trademark rights on any airports using the president’s name

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Bernard Condon, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2026 12:24 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 12:35 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump family company has filed to trademark the use of the president’s name on airports but says it doesn’t plan on charging a fee — at least for a proposed renaming of one near his Florida home.

Applications filed by the Trump Organization with the federal trademark office are seeking exclusive rights to use the president’s name on airports and dozens of related things found there, from buses shuttling passengers to umbrellas and travel bags to flight suits. The filings come amid debate in Florida over a state bill to name the Palm Beach airport after Trump and a dispute over funding of a tunnel between New York and New Jersey that is tied up with proposals that both it and the Dulles International Airport in Virginia bear his name.

The Trump Organization said that the applications were triggered by the Florida bill and that it didn’t seek any profit — only protection against “bad actors” given that the Trump name is the “most infringed trademark in the world.”

“To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming,” the company said it in a statement, referring to what is now called the Palm Beach International Airport near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The company didn’t respond immediately when asked if it would charge royalties for the use of the name at other airports in the future, or on merchandise listed for protection in the filings.

Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer who uncovered the filings over the weekend, said the applications were the first of their kind he’s ever seen.

“While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming,” Gerben wrote on his blog. “I should be very clear: these are trademark filings that are completely unprecedented.”

The applications filed by a family company unit called DTTM Operations with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are for the use of three names — President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Donald J. Trump International Airport and DJT.

The family has been on a branding spree in the past year, putting its name on towers, golf resorts and residential developments in Dubai, India, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. The company has also been selling Trump branded electric guitars, bibles and sneakers, ventures that also fall under the DTTM unit.

In response to criticism that he and his family are profiting off the presidency, Trump has said that his business is held in trust by his sons and that he has no day-to-day involvement in the company.

Bernard Condon, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

34m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

16h ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

updated

2h ago

How will Traffic Signal Priority for LRTs impact your drive?

With the City of Toronto set to give priority signals to LRT vehicles at intersections along both Finch and Eglinton, will drivers be left in the dust as trains speed by? Will you be sitting at red lights...

5m ago

