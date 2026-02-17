B.C. police watchdog to determine whether to investigate Tumbler Ridge shooting

Police began putting tape out near the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and surrounding buildings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Boily

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2026 1:26 pm.

British Columbia’s police watchdog is taking steps to determine whether its mandate is met to investigate the mass shooting in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge last week.

Nine people, including the shooter, were killed last Tuesday in the tragedy that left more than two dozen others injured.

Jessica Berglund, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, says it was notified by the RCMP and has assigned investigators to determine whether their mandate is met to launch an investigation.

The office says in a statement they are looking into whether there is a connection between the deaths and injuries and officers actions or inactions.

It says if it is determined that there is no connection, it will not proceed with the investigation but if the conditions are met, it will “examine all available evidence to determine what occurred.”

Berglund says it is important to note that the IIO’s involvement is separate and secondary to any investigation being undertaken by the RCMP or other agencies.

“We appreciate the community and public’s patience while we ensure our initial work is conducted thoroughly, fairly, and independently,” she says in the release.

“I want to reiterate that the IIO has a responsibility to avoid releasing any information that could prejudice any ongoing investigation.”

Berglund says the IIO extends its condolences to all the families impacted by the shooting.

“We are immensely saddened by this profound loss,” she says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press

