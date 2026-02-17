Woodstock man arrested after massive methamphetamine seizure at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA

A Woodstock, Ontario man has been charged after he was allegedly caught trying to smuggle a large load of methamphetamine from the United States into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry earlier this month.

In a release the Canada Border Services Agency said the man, who was driving a commercial truck, was pulled over for secondary inspection on February 4, 2026.

“During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine,” the CBSA release states.

“The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.”

Suspected methamphetamine. CBSA.

Kulbir Singh, 29, was arrested by border agents and transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The RCMP has since charged him with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works 24/7 to keep narcotics out of Canada,” said CBSA’s Michael Prosia.

“This seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border services officers in intercepting illegal drugs and keeping Canadian communities safe.”