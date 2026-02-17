Woodstock man arrested after massive methamphetamine seizure at Blue Water Bridge: CBSA

Duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine seized by border agents. CBSA

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 17, 2026 12:30 pm.

A Woodstock, Ontario man has been charged after he was allegedly caught trying to smuggle a large load of methamphetamine from the United States into Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry earlier this month.

In a release the Canada Border Services Agency said the man, who was driving a commercial truck, was pulled over for secondary inspection on February 4, 2026.

“During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine,” the CBSA release states.

“The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.”

Suspected methamphetamine. CBSA.

Kulbir Singh, 29, was arrested by border agents and transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The RCMP has since charged him with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works 24/7 to keep narcotics out of Canada,” said CBSA’s Michael Prosia.

“This seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border services officers in intercepting illegal drugs and keeping Canadian communities safe.”

Top Stories

Canada wins gold medal in women's team pursuit speedskating event

Canada has gone back-to-back at the speedskating track. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won gold in the women's team pursuit for the second Olympics in a row on Tuesday. The...

34m ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

16h ago

4 injured in family violence incident in North York, 1 suspect in custody

Four people were rushed to hospital following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York. Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and...

updated

2h ago

How will Traffic Signal Priority for LRTs impact your drive?

With the City of Toronto set to give priority signals to LRT vehicles at intersections along both Finch and Eglinton, will drivers be left in the dust as trains speed by? Will you be sitting at red lights...

5m ago

