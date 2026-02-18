A rare Paul McCartney and Wings trove heads to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this summer

FILE - Paul McCartney, of Paul McCartney and Wings, performs at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. on May 21, 1976. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) 1976 AP

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2026 7:12 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 7:53 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of Paul McCartney instruments, outfits, handwritten lyrics, unseen photos and tour memorabilia will be part of an exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this summer, billed as the first major museum show to feature McCartney and Wings.

“Paul McCartney and Wings” — made up of items from the musician’s personal archive as well as donations from band members and associates — will focus on the period between McCartney’s self-titled 1970 solo debut through the 1971 formation of Wings and the band’s subsequent breakup in 1981.

The exhibit opens May 15 at the Cleveland home of the Hall, where McCartney has been inducted twice — as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999. Tickets are on sale now.

The news of the exhibit comes at a time when all parts of McCartney’s career are being celebrated, including Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics of the Fab Four and a new upcoming McCartney documentary, “Man on the Run,” on Amazon Prime Video.

In recent years, McCartney has offered glimpses of his career and life in such things as images he took during Beatlemania — “Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm” — and the books “Wings: The Story of the Band on the Run Book” and “The Lyrics.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

School bus cancellations spread across Toronto and the GTHA as winter storm disrupts morning commute

A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation...

updated

3h ago

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

52m ago

Man shot multiple times outside North York townhouse complex, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries. Emergency...

4h ago

Cineplex Cinemas Beaches closes its doors after decades in the community

Cineplex has permanently closed its Beaches theatre, ending a long run for a neighbourhood landmark that served generations of east‑end moviegoers. The multiplex screened its final films on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

School bus cancellations spread across Toronto and the GTHA as winter storm disrupts morning commute

A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation...

updated

3h ago

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

52m ago

Man shot multiple times outside North York townhouse complex, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries. Emergency...

4h ago

Cineplex Cinemas Beaches closes its doors after decades in the community

Cineplex has permanently closed its Beaches theatre, ending a long run for a neighbourhood landmark that served generations of east‑end moviegoers. The multiplex screened its final films on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

13h ago

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

16h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

15h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

16h ago

2:24
Toronto crews falling behind on pothole repairs after snowstorms

As Toronto deals with fluctuating temperatures, potholes are becoming more apparent and mechanics say they're seeing a surge in damaged vehicles. A City spokesperson says crews haven't been able to keep up due to snow. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

More Videos