Czechia had six men on ice during Ondrej Palat goal against Canada

Had Canada not come away with the 4-3 overtime win, Olympic officiating could have faced some serious questions after a controversial goal by Czechia.

On Czechia’s third goal of the men’s Olympic quarterfinal game on Wednesday, which gave the side a 3-2 lead, it appeared as though the Czechs had six men on the ice, leading to a slight mix-up from the Canadians on the rush.

Midway through the third period, Ondrej Palat wired a wrister past Jordan Binnington on the odd-man rush. However, it looked like Czechia had six men in the defensive zone when the initial turnover was created to get Martin Necas free on the counter.

A Thomas Harley shot was blocked by Czech centre Tomas Hertl, and Necas picked up the puck to create the chance against Nick Suzuki and Drew Doughty, sending the puck to the trailing Palat for the goal.

No penalty was called on the play and it could not be reviewed under IIHF rules.

In this screen grab from video of the quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia, six players from Czechia can be seen on the ice.

After the game, Canada’s head coach Jon Cooper was asked about Czechia having too many men on the ice, but he didn’t give a response; instead, he simply smiled and walked away.

In replays of the goal celebration, five players can be seen mobbing Palat.

Luckily for the Canadians, Nick Suzuki tied the game back up at three apiece four minutes later, and Mitch Marner ultimately scored the game-winner in overtime, sending Canada to the medal round in Milan.