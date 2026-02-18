Czechia had six men on ice during Ondrej Palat goal against Canada

Czechia's David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal against Canada with Czechia's Martin Necas (98), Lukas Sedlak (23) and Filip Hronek (17) as Canada's Colton Parayko (55) looks on during the first period of a quarterfinal men's hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Darryl Dyck

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 18, 2026 4:50 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 4:56 pm.

Had Canada not come away with the 4-3 overtime win, Olympic officiating could have faced some serious questions after a controversial goal by Czechia.

On Czechia’s third goal of the men’s Olympic quarterfinal game on Wednesday, which gave the side a 3-2 lead, it appeared as though the Czechs had six men on the ice, leading to a slight mix-up from the Canadians on the rush.

Midway through the third period, Ondrej Palat wired a wrister past Jordan Binnington on the odd-man rush. However, it looked like Czechia had six men in the defensive zone when the initial turnover was created to get Martin Necas free on the counter.

A Thomas Harley shot was blocked by Czech centre Tomas Hertl, and Necas picked up the puck to create the chance against Nick Suzuki and Drew Doughty, sending the puck to the trailing Palat for the goal.

No penalty was called on the play and it could not be reviewed under IIHF rules.

In this screen grab from video of the quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia, six players from Czechia can be seen on the ice.

After the game, Canada’s head coach Jon Cooper was asked about Czechia having too many men on the ice, but he didn’t give a response; instead, he simply smiled and walked away.

In replays of the goal celebration, five players can be seen mobbing Palat.

Luckily for the Canadians, Nick Suzuki tied the game back up at three apiece four minutes later, and Mitch Marner ultimately scored the game-winner in overtime, sending Canada to the medal round in Milan.

Top Stories

Steven Dubois wins gold in men's 500m short track speed skating

After a rough start to the Winter Olympics in individual events, Steven Dubois bounced back in a big way on Wednesday. Dubois, 28, captured Canada's first short-track gold medal of Milano Cortina 2026...

1h ago

Canada survives scare against Czechia but loses Sidney Crosby

MILAN — This hockey team so many call the best they’ve ever seen, they never stopped believing.  But they will concede they flew a little close to the sun. “You look down the bench, and...

1h ago

Sarault paces Canada to women's 3,000 m relay bronze

Canada has won bronze in the women's 3,000 metre short track speed skating relay event in Milano Cortina. Danae Blais, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault led the relay for much of the...

1h ago

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

3h ago

