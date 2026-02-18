Democrats say they’re escalating investigation into Gordie Howe bridge debacle

WASHINGTON — Democrats say they are escalating an investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Democrats allege Trump’s social media post last week came hours after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with the billionaire owner of a competing bridge.

The Gordie Howe bridge, which will connect Ontario to Michigan, has for decades faced massive pushback from the Moroun family, which owns the rival Ambassador Bridge and is a major Republican donor.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee who helped to launch the probe last week, is demanding details of Lutnick’s meeting and his correspondence with members of the Moroun family and the Trump administration.

In a letter issued to Matthew Moroun today, Democrats are also demanding that he provide details about his meeting with Lutnick.

In a news release, Garcia says Trump’s “wealthy donors should not be holding secret meetings with administration officials to influence economic and foreign policies that have real impacts on the American people.”