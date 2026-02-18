McDonald’s Canada launches late-night meal collab with Drake brand OVO

An empty McDonald's restaurant is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. McDonald's Canada says espresso-based drinks and hot chocolate are temporarily unavailable at some of the chain's stores as it copes with a potential equipment issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — McDonald’s Canada has cooked up a collaboration with rapper Drake’s brand.

The fast-food giant has launched a new late-night munchies meal with OVO.

The star of the meal is the Nite Sprite, which mixes Sprite with blue raspberry syrup and comes in a black paper cup with the OVO owl on it.

It is being sold alone or as part of the Afters meal, which also includes a Junior Chicken or a McDouble paired with a poutine.

The meal was teased with cryptic posters bearing only the OVO and McDonald’s branding last week but was quietly released with no further marketing from either brand Tuesday.

By Wednesday, eBay had at least a dozen listings for the cups, which were mostly priced under $40. Some consumers were also on social media complaining they ordered the meal or Nite Sprite and the drink had been served to them in a regular cup instead of the co-branded one.

The meal makes no mention of Drake, who has long been celebrated in Canada because of his Toronto upbringing, music and early fame on the TV franchise “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” but has garnered less favourable attention lately.

He has released little new music, fallen off the Billboard Hot 100 chart and feuded with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, making the McDonald’s collaboration a test of how enduring Drake’s popularity is.

While McDonald’s is still a giant in the fast-food world, it has also faced criticism in recent years with customers complaining that dining at the chain is becoming too expensive.

“If you’re that consumer, you’re driving up to the restaurant and you’re seeing combo meals could be priced over $10 and that absolutely is shaping value perceptions and shaping value perceptions in a negative way,” McDonald’s global CEO Christopher Kempczinski conceded on an earnings call last year.

“We’ve got to get that fixed.”

In response, the company has been trying to offer more value items and recently froze the price of a cup of coffee at $1 and some of its meals at $5 for at least the next year.

But to drive sales, cultivate new customers and upsell existing patrons in an ultracompetitive, cost-sensitive environment, it’s also turned to the popular partnerships playbook.

McDonald’s Canada collaborated with country star Shania Twain and the animated Grinch brand on meals last year that came with cowgirl key chains and socks, respectively.

Competitors countered. Tim Hortons made breakfast boxes with actor Ryan Reynolds, Burger King offered a SpongeBob-themed meal and Wendy’s offered menu items inspired by the Wednesday TV show.

The OVO partnership targets late-night sales, but the meal will be sold at lunch and dinner as well.

Customers during the later part of the day are harder to lure in because many dine at home or opt for eats at full-service restaurants or bars.

However, these customers can often be enticed into spending more than someone popping in for a breakfast or snack earlier in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some area and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

6m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

35m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some area and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

6m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

35m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
GTHA under messy mix of freezing rain, snow

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning as a messy weather system brings freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

2h ago

2:08
One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

16h ago

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

18h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

19h ago

More Videos