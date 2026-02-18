Man shot multiple times outside North York townhouse complex, police say

Emergency crews were called to 50 Driftwood Court, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly after midnight. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 18, 2026 5:21 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 5:24 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to 50 Driftwood Court, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly after midnight. Police arrived to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an outdoor courtyard area of the complex.

Paramedics told 680 NewsRadio that they transported the man to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be possibly life‑threatening.

At least 30 evidence markers were visible on the ground as officers placed extensive tape around the complex.

Police have not released information on possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting. The investigation remains active, and officers are expected to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Top Stories

School bus cancellations spread across Toronto and the GTHA as winter storm disrupts morning commute

A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation...

updated

2m ago

Winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

updated

1h ago

Person dies in Jane and Finch apartment fire

One person is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building near Jane and Finch Tuesday. Emergency services were called to the building on Needle Firway just after...

8h ago

Premier Ford suggests some students taking advantage of OSAP as he defends cuts to government grants 

Premier Doug Ford said he has been fielding thousands of calls from concerned students since his government announced they would be changing the structure of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The...

12h ago

