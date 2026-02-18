Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot several times in the courtyard of a North York townhouse complex overnight, leaving him with potentially life‑threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to 50 Driftwood Court, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly after midnight. Police arrived to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an outdoor courtyard area of the complex.

Paramedics told 680 NewsRadio that they transported the man to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be possibly life‑threatening.

At least 30 evidence markers were visible on the ground as officers placed extensive tape around the complex.

Police have not released information on possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting. The investigation remains active, and officers are expected to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.