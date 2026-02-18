Sarault paces Canada to women’s 3,000 m relay bronze

Canada has won bronze in the women’s 3,000 metre short track speed skating relay event in Milano Cortina.

Danae Blais, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault led the relay for much of the race before falling back to third.

Canada finished in four minutes 4.314 seconds, three-tenths of a second behind gold medallist South Korea. Host Italy was second.

For Sarault, it is her fourth medal in short track at these Winter Games, having won silver in the mixed team relay and women’s 1,000m, and bronze in the women’s 500 metre event.

It is Canada’s 13th medal of the Games.