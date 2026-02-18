A strengthening winter storm has triggered widespread school bus cancellations across Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Wednesday, with multiple boards suspending transportation as freezing rain, snow, and icy roads create hazardous conditions for the morning commute.

Toronto and GTA schools are open. The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) announced that schools are closed on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto and surrounding regions.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB)

The TDSB was the first major board to cancel transportation for the day, citing weather‑related delays and deteriorating conditions. “Due to weather‑related delays, all school buses are cancelled today. Schools will remain open,” the board said in a statement posted early Wednesday.

Schools remain open, and classes are continuing as scheduled.

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB)

The TCDSB also cancelled all bus service on Wednesday, pointing to freezing rain and icy roads expected throughout the morning.

“Due to freezing rain and icy road conditions expected today, all school buses are cancelled. Schools will remain open,” the board said, directing families to its inclement weather protocol for updates.

York Region District School Board (YRDSB)

York Region followed with a full cancellation of all transportation services — including buses and taxis — for Wednesday. “Due to inclement weather conditions, transportation services (buses and taxis) for all YRDSB schools are cancelled today, Feb. 18, 2026. Schools remain open to students,” the board announced.

All YRDSB schools are open.

Peel Region (PDSB & DPCDSB)

Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR) cancelled all bus service across Zones 1, 2, and 3, affecting both public and Catholic board students. “All school bus transportation in Zone #1, Zone #2 and Zone #3 is cancelled today,” STOPR said, directing families to its website for zone maps and winter weather protocols.

From the DPCDSB: “Feb. 18, 2026 – All buses in all zones are cancelled today due to forecasted weather conditions. Schools are open.”

Schools in Peel Region remain open.

Durham Region

Durham officials cancelled transportation in all four zones — Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog, and the Pickering‑Ajax‑Whitby‑Oshawa corridor — due to worsening weather and road conditions. “Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled buses in ALL Zones… due to the forecasted poor weather and impacted road conditions,” the agency said.

All Durham schools are open.

Halton Region (HDSB & HCDSB)

Transportation has been cancelled across all zones in Halton for both the public and Catholic boards.

“All Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) schools are open, but transportation services (morning and afternoon) are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3,” officials said.

Hamilton (HWCDSB and HWDSB)

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has shut down schools for the day, while the HWCDSB announced that school buses are cancelled but its schools are open.

“HWDSB schools, administrative buildings and workspaces – including the Education Centre – are CLOSED today – Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026,” the school board posted on Instagram. “All learning (in-person and remote), childcare, and evening permits are cancelled.”

“Due to inclement weather, all student transportation is cancelled. HWCDSB schools, adult education centres, school-based childcare and Community Use of Schools are open today, Wed. Feb 18, 2026. Parents/guardians, you have the ultimate say in deciding to keep your children home,” wrote the HWCDSB.