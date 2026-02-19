U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women’s hockey

USA celebrates a goal against Canada during the third period of the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 19, 2026 2:41 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 4:12 pm.

The United States is the Olympic champion in women’s hockey after a late comeback against Canada.

Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing for most of the game.

The winner came after USA captain Hilary Knight tied the game with just over two minutes to play in the third period. Knight’s goal set new American records for goals (15) and points (33) as she retired from Olympic play with her second gold medal.

Kristin O’Neill scored Canada’s only goal short-handed in the second period to give the Canadians a 1-0 lead.

This is the third time the United States has won gold in women’s hockey at the Olympics, and the first since 2018.

The win caps one of the most dominant runs by any team in Olympic hockey. The Americans went a perfect 7-0 in Milan, outscoring opponents 32-2 and posting five shutouts. One of those shutouts came against Canada in the preliminary round, when the U.S. won 5-0 for the most lopsided loss by the Canadians ever in the Olympics.

The win extends the USA’s win streak over Canada to eight, dating back more than one year. They will meet next in the women’s world championships this November in Denmark.

