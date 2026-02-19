Canada’s Team Jacobs advances to curling gold medal final after beating Norway 5-4

Canada's Brad Jacobs, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert compete in a men's curling semifinal match against Norway at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 19, 2026 4:36 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 5:13 pm.

Canada’s Team Brad Jacobs will have a chance to end the country’s Olympic curling drought.

Jacobs edged Team Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway 5-4 in an extra end on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, sending Canada to the men’s gold-medal game.

Jacobs will face reigning world champion Team Bruce Mouat of Great Britain in the gold-medal game on Saturday (1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

“That was probably the most nervous we’ve been as a group in a long time,” Jacobs told CBC Olympics. “You could just feel it and sense it out there, that was a tough game and Norway played great. Good back-and-forth battle and to now be guaranteed a medal for Canada is pretty special.

“Everyone was really excited just about that simple fact, but, yeah, one more big win here and we’d love to come home with gold for Canada.”

Canada is trying to win gold in men’s curling for the first time since Jacobs skipped another rink to the title in 2014.

That year also was the last time a Canadian rink won an Olympic team curling event — Jacobs and Jennifer Jones both took the titles.

On Thursday, Ramsfjell forced an extra end with a deuce in 10th.

But in the 11th, Ramsfjell couldn’t make a tough double, preventing Jacobs from having to throw his last rock.

Mouat, meanwhile, eked into the fourth and final playoff spot with a 5-4 record before knocking off previously unbeaten Team Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 8-5 in the other semifinal.

Mouat won Olympic silver in 2022 and captured world titles in 2025 and ’23. He beat Jacobs in last year’s world championship semifinal en route to gold in Moose Jaw, Sask. Canada went on to win bronze.

Jacobs finished 7-2 in the round-robin, overcoming a controversy in which Canada’s third Marc Kennedy was accused of double-touching rocks on his releases during a feisty game against Sweden.

The ensuing dispute caused World Curling to temporarily change its umpiring set-up before going back to a more traditional usage of umpires after two more contentious calls in other games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

3h ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

4h ago

Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

8m ago

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

3h ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

4h ago

Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue...

1h ago

Former Prince Andrew arrested and held for hours on suspicion of misconduct over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew was arrested and held for hours by British police Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

10h ago

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

6h ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

February 18, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

February 18, 2026 6:19 pm EST EST

More Videos