‘This was targeted:’ Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham.

Laurent Couderc, originally from France, has spent his life in the sport of fencing.

“I began fencing at the age of 5,” he told CityNews. He went on to win various championships on world stages.

“I no longer compete professionally but was recruited to come here to Canada to build a strong club and develop and share my knowledge in fencing.”

He was hired by York Fencing Centre on Steelcase Road West in Markham, a school which teaches people of all ages, where he currently serves as Senior Saber Fencing Coach.

While he’s used to seeing surprise attacks on the fencing strip, he remains in shock after what happened the night of February 10, around 9 p.m., after leaving his coaching duties that evening.

“When I left to go to my car, three people started rushing me and attacking me with a big iron bar.”

He said the men, all wearing masks, attacked him for at least “six to seven minutes,” and left him with severe injuries. “They were beating my body, my legs, my arm, my face. It’s the first time in my life [that] I’ve seen this kind of situation.”

Even more puzzling for Couderc, the attackers didn’t take anything.

“Not my wallet, phone, nothing,” he said. “And for me, it was very, very strange. They just want to break my arm, my leg, my body.”

Couderc was badly injured and spent one night in the hospital but is still recovering from a series of broken bones and other injuries.

“I have some bones broken on my left leg. I have pain around my arm, my body, my face.”

At least one camera briefly caught a white vehicle, which Couderc said the attackers arrived in, leaving the scene but no licence plate was captured. York Regional Police (YRP) are now investigating to see if any other cameras in the area will uncover more.

“Our officers have most definitely been out video canvassing, reviewing video and speaking to witnesses,” said YRP Const. Lisa Moskaluk. She went on to say, at this stage, it does appear the assault was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

“It was just to send a message to me,” Couderc said.

CityNews asked if he had any clue as to who may be behind this.

“I have maybe some idea, but I’m not a police detective and will let them do their job,” he shared. “But believe me, we’ve never seen that in the fencing world.”

Couderc remains shaken but not broken. He plans to continue coaching as soon as he recovers but is speaking out in hopes someone out there can come forward with any information that can lead to an arrest.

“If we have the chance to arrest these kinds of crazy people and find who is behind that. That is my goal.”

The attack happened in the strip plaza at 187 Steelcase Road West in Markham. Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP or Crimestoppers.

