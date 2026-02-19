Markham teen charged in knife‑point ticket scam, police say

York Regional Police have charged a 19‑year‑old Markham man in connection with a street‑level robbery involving an alleged fraudulent concert‑ticket sale arranged through a Chinese social media platform.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 4, after a woman reported she had been communicating with a seller on Redbook, a Chinese social media and e‑commerce platform, about purchasing concert tickets. The two agreed to meet at a commercial plaza near Apple Creek and Town Centre boulevards in Markham.

When the victim arrived, officers say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money. He then fled the area in a white 2025 Mercedes‑Benz sedan.

Detectives identified a suspect following their investigation. On Febr. 12, police arrested and charged Pui Hin Lee, 19, of Markham with one count of robbery.

Investigators have released images of the accused, noting concerns that additional victims may have been targeted through similar online interactions.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or who has information related to the case to contact them.