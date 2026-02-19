Markham teen charged in knife‑point ticket scam, police say

Detectives identified a suspect following their investigation. On Febr. 12, police arrested and charged Pui Hin Lee, 19, of Markham with one count of robbery. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 19, 2026 10:45 am.

York Regional Police have charged a 19‑year‑old Markham man in connection with a street‑level robbery involving an alleged fraudulent concert‑ticket sale arranged through a Chinese social media platform.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 4, after a woman reported she had been communicating with a seller on Redbook, a Chinese social media and e‑commerce platform, about purchasing concert tickets. The two agreed to meet at a commercial plaza near Apple Creek and Town Centre boulevards in Markham.

When the victim arrived, officers say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money. He then fled the area in a white 2025 Mercedes‑Benz sedan.

Detectives identified a suspect following their investigation. On Febr. 12, police arrested and charged Pui Hin Lee, 19, of Markham with one count of robbery.

Investigators have released images of the accused, noting concerns that additional victims may have been targeted through similar online interactions.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or who has information related to the case to contact them.

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

4h ago

'This was targeted:' Search ongoing for suspects who attack Markham fencing coach

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York Fencing School, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from France,...

28m ago

Finance minister unveils Ottawa's 'follow the money' plan to tackle extortion

OTTAWA — The federal government is bringing law enforcement and financial institutions together to fight extortion operations targeting Canadian businesses and households. Finance Minister François-Philippe...

20m ago

Canada's Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women's curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four. The Canadian women's curling rink beat South Korea's Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday. Canada...

1h ago

