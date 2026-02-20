Dr. Joss Reimer named Canada’s new chief public health officer
Dr. Joss Reimer, a physician from Manitoba, has been named Canada’s new chief public health officer.
Health Minister Marjorie Michel welcomed Reimer to the role in a social media post today.
She replaces Dr. Theresa Tam, who retired in June after becoming a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reimer was chief medical officer for the Winnipeg health authority, and was medical lead for Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force.
She is also the past president of the Canadian Medical Association.
Reimer is set to begin her term on April 1.