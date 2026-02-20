Eby says B.C. could fight lumber tariffs in U.S. courts

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says a ruling by the United States Supreme Court that strikes down far-reaching global tariffs opens the door to challenge other tariffs that currently hurt his province’s softwood lumber industry.

While Friday’s ruling does not lift long-standing American anti-dumping levies on B.C. softwood, Eby says it “opens up the possibility” of the province mounting a legal challenge in U.S. courts to the additional 10-per-cent tariff imposed last fall on national security grounds.

The premier, speaking at a press conference in Vancouver with Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, told reporters the province will reach out to its U.S.-based law firm to see what options might be available following the landmark ruling.

Eby says that while a future legal challenge falls “pretty squarely” within federal responsibility, B.C. might take a direct run at it.

He says “obviously, it’s early days,” but if the option is available, the province “will pursue it” and do “what is necessary to defend” its softwood lumber industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has responded to Friday’s ruling by planning to impose a global tariff of 10 per cent over and above existing levies, but Eby says he takes “some heart in the fact that the Supreme Court was willing to draw a line around the president’s authority.”

Various countervailing duties and tariffs on B.C.’s softwood lumber industry currently add up to 45 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press