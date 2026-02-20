Eby says B.C. could fight lumber tariffs in U.S. courts

B.C. Premier David Eby, left, and then-Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon arrive for an announcement about digital homebuilding permits at the British Columbia Institute of Technology's carpentry building, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2026 6:04 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 7:15 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says a ruling by the United States Supreme Court that strikes down far-reaching global tariffs opens the door to challenge other tariffs that currently hurt his province’s softwood lumber industry.

While Friday’s ruling does not lift long-standing American anti-dumping levies on B.C. softwood, Eby says it “opens up the possibility” of the province mounting a legal challenge in U.S. courts to the additional 10-per-cent tariff imposed last fall on national security grounds.

The premier, speaking at a press conference in Vancouver with Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, told reporters the province will reach out to its U.S.-based law firm to see what options might be available following the landmark ruling.

Eby says that while a future legal challenge falls “pretty squarely” within federal responsibility, B.C. might take a direct run at it.

He says “obviously, it’s early days,” but if the option is available, the province “will pursue it” and do “what is necessary to defend” its softwood lumber industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has responded to Friday’s ruling by planning to impose a global tariff of 10 per cent over and above existing levies, but Eby says he takes “some heart in the fact that the Supreme Court was willing to draw a line around the president’s authority.”

Various countervailing duties and tariffs on B.C.’s softwood lumber industry currently add up to 45 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

1h ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

5h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

4h ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

6h ago

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

1h ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

5h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

4h ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

5h ago

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

6h ago

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

7h ago

0:29
Actor Eric Dane dead at 53 following ALS diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane, most notably known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, in the show 'Grey's Anatomy,' has died less than a year since being diagnosed with ALS.

8h ago

3:42
Trump's reciprocal tariffs deemed 'unlawful' by U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs as 'unlawful' and he overstepped his authority, upending the global economy.

8h ago

More Videos