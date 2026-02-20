Stretch of eastbound Hwy. 401 express closed in Mississauga due to multi-vehicle crash

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 20, 2026 7:39 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 7:45 am.

A stretch of eastbound Highway 401 express is closed in Mississauga following a multi-vehicle crash, provincial police say.

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called the scene near Winston Churchill Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Extent of injuries are being assessed,” the OPP said in a post on X.

The eastbound express lanes are closed from approaching Mississauga Road to Mavis Road. A left lane in the collectors is also closed.

The Ministry of Transportation tells 680 NewsRadio the area will be closed “for a while.”

