JPMorgan concedes it closed Trump’s accounts after Jan. 6 attack

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik, looks on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2026 3:59 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2026 5:20 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase acknowledged for the first time that it closed the bank accounts of President Donald Trump and several of his businesses in the political and legal aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the latest development in a legal saga over the controversial practice of “debanking.”

The acknowledgment came in a court filing submitted this week in Trump’s lawsuit against the bank and its leader, Jamie Dimon. The president sued for $5 billion, alleging that his accounts were closed for political reasons, disrupting his business operations.

“In February 2021, JPMorgan informed Plaintiffs that certain accounts maintained with JPMorgan’s CB and PB would be closed,” JPMorgan’s former chief administrative officer Dan Wilkening wrote in the court filing. The “PB” and “CB” stands for JPMorgan’s private bank and commercial bank.

Until now, JPMorgan has never admitted it closed the president’s accounts, and would only speak hypothetically about when the bank closes accounts and its reasons for closing accounts.

Emails and text messages to a spokesman for the bank were not returned.

Trump originally sued JPMorgan in Florida state court, where Trump’s primary residence is now located. JPMorgan Chase is looking to have the case moved to New York, which is where the bank accounts were located and where Trump kept much of his business operations until recently.

Trump accuses the bank of trade libel and accuses Dimon himself of violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In the original lawsuit, Trump alleges he tried to raise the issue personally with Dimon after the bank started to close his accounts, and that Dimon assured Trump he would figure out what was happening. The lawsuit alleges Dimon failed to follow up with Trump.

Further, Trump’s lawyers allege that JPMorgan placed the president and his companies on a reputational “blacklist” that both JPMorgan and other banks use to keep clients from opening accounts with them in the future.

JPMorgan has previously said it believes the suit has no merit.

Debanking occurs when a bank closes the accounts of a customer or refuses to do business with a customer in the form of loans or other services. Once a relatively obscure issue in finance, debanking has become a politically charged issue in recent years, with conservative politicians arguing that banks have discriminated against them and their affiliated interests.

“In a devastating concession that proves President Trump’s entire claim, JPMorgan Chase admitted to unlawfully and intentionally de-banking President Trump, his family, and his businesses, causing overwhelming financial harm,” the president’s lawyers said in a statement. President Trump is standing up for all those wrongly debanked by JPMorgan Chase and its cohorts, and will see this case to a just and proper conclusion.”

Debanking first became a national issue when conservatives accused the Obama administration of pressuring banks to stop extending services to gun stores and payday lenders under “Operation Choke Point.”

Trump and other conservative figures have alleged that banks cut them off from their accounts under the umbrella term of “reputational risk” after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since Trump came back into office, the president’s banking regulators have moved to stop any banks from using “reputational risk” as a reason for denying service to customers.

This is not the first lawsuit Trump has filed against a big bank alleging that he was debanked. The Trump Organization sued credit card giant Capital One in March 2025 for similar reasons and allegations. The case is ongoing.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Speedskaters Valerie Maltais, Steven Dubois named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearers

As Milano Cortina 2026 wraps up, Canada will turn to two of its top speedskaters to bear its flag at the closing ceremony. Valerie Maltais and Steven Dubois have been named as Canada's flag-bearers...

32m ago

Canada's Team Brad Jacobs wins Olympic men's curling gold

Team Brad Jacobs beat Great Britain's Bruce Mouat 9-6 on Saturday to give Canada its first Olympic men's curling gold medal since 2014.

2h ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

6h ago

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

7h ago

Top Stories

Speedskaters Valerie Maltais, Steven Dubois named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearers

As Milano Cortina 2026 wraps up, Canada will turn to two of its top speedskaters to bear its flag at the closing ceremony. Valerie Maltais and Steven Dubois have been named as Canada's flag-bearers...

32m ago

Canada's Team Brad Jacobs wins Olympic men's curling gold

Team Brad Jacobs beat Great Britain's Bruce Mouat 9-6 on Saturday to give Canada its first Olympic men's curling gold medal since 2014.

2h ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

6h ago

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
King eider spotted at Toronto's Tommy Thompson Park

As birding experts say king eider ducks typically breed in the Arctic and can often be found along the Atlantic Ocean, local enthusiasts are excited after one has been seen near peninsulas A and B at Tommy Thompson Park. Nick Westoll has more.

9h ago

3:22
Long-time Kensington market staple setting its doors after 35 years

Rising costs are forcing another longtime Toronto small business to make a difficult decision. Jumbo Empanadas is preparing for what could be its final chapter. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

21h ago

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

22h ago

2:17
Toronto considering micro shelter pilot project to address homelessness

After banning them from parks, the City of Toronto is now considering a two year micro shelter pilot project to help address homelessness. Erica Natividad with why one builder says the city's requirements may prove to be too big of a hurdle.

12h ago

2:52
Rain/Snow showers on the way Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of rain as well as snow showers around the GTA, ahead of colder weather next week.

21h ago

More Videos