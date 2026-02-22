3 players targeted with racist abuse online after Premier League games

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana runs during a training session in Cobham, Surrey, England, Tuesday Jan. 27, 2026, one day ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Napoli. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) PA Wire

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2026 2:47 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 3:56 pm.

Three Premier League players were targeted with racist abuse online after their games this weekend.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri shared images of racist messages they were sent privately over Instagram following their teams’ match at Stamford Bridge that finished 1-1.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton striker Tolu Arokodare showed racially aggravated messages he received on Instagram after a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, during which he had a penalty saved.

The incidents came days after UEFA began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the field by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

Fofana, who was sent off for receiving two yellow cards against Burnley, posted screenshots of messages he had been sent and wrote on Instagram: “2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished.

“You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Mejbri wrote on his Instagram story: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”

Chelsea said in a statement the abuse directed at Fofana was “completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club.”

“We stand unequivocally with Wes,” the statement read. “He has our full support, as do all our players who are too often forced to endure this hatred simply for doing their job.

“We will work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action.”

Burnley said in its statement there was “no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly.”

One of the racist messages sent to Arokodare on Sunday appeared to be from a gambler.

Writing on his Instagram story, Arokodare said: “It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.”

Wolves said in a statement that “There is no place for racism — in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behavior in the strongest possible terms.”

The club “has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after Mexican cartel leader is killed

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

20m ago

Truck drives into ditch after striking utility pole on Bayview Avenue, police say

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch. Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before...

3m ago

Double shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

Police in Peel Region are investigating a double-shooting which left one man with critical injuries. Investigators say they were called to reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy...

3h ago

Man wanted in indecent act investigation in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Mississauga. Investigators say they were contacted by someone last month who reported an...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after Mexican cartel leader is killed

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

20m ago

Truck drives into ditch after striking utility pole on Bayview Avenue, police say

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch. Police say the truck hit a utility pole shortly before...

3m ago

Double shooting in Mississauga leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

Police in Peel Region are investigating a double-shooting which left one man with critical injuries. Investigators say they were called to reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy...

3h ago

Man wanted in indecent act investigation in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Mississauga. Investigators say they were contacted by someone last month who reported an...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Fans gather for watch parties in Toronto to cheer on Team Canada

Hockey fans were up bright and early Sunday morning, attending watch parties to cheer on Team Canada in the gold medal hockey game. Brandon Choghri was among the stunned crowd following the overtime loss.

3h ago

2:42
Periods of snow expected Sunday in Toronto

Light snow is expected to drop over Toronto on Sunday followed by a windy start to the work week. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:24
King eider spotted at Toronto's Tommy Thompson Park

As birding experts say king eider ducks typically breed in the Arctic and can often be found along the Atlantic Ocean, local enthusiasts are excited after one has been seen near peninsulas A and B at Tommy Thompson Park. Nick Westoll has more.

February 21, 2026 10:32 am EST EST

3:22
Long-time Kensington market staple setting its doors after 35 years

Rising costs are forcing another longtime Toronto small business to make a difficult decision. Jumbo Empanadas is preparing for what could be its final chapter. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

February 20, 2026 10:29 pm EST EST

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

February 20, 2026 8:47 pm EST EST

More Videos