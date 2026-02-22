A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shakes parts of Malaysia, USGS says
Posted February 22, 2026 1:17 pm.
Last Updated February 22, 2026 1:43 pm.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has shaken parts of Malaysia.
The USGS on Sunday said the quake occurred shortly before 5 p.m. GMT, or early morning local time. It had a depth of 620 kilometers and its epicenter was located 55 kilometers (34 miles) north-northwest of Kota Belud, Malaysia.
There was no tsunami warning issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The Associated Press