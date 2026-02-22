Nationwide events mark four years since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Canadian and Ukrainian flags are shown in this undated photo. (Photo by Kedar Gadge.)

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2026 6:34 am.

OTTAWA — The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will hold an event on Parliament Hill today to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is one of 60 gatherings planned across the country in the days around the anniversary.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, by land, sea and air, and four years later, more than a million people have been killed and millions more displaced.

This weekend and over the next several days, candlelight vigils, rallies and panel discussions are scheduled for cities and towns across Canada this month, from Victoria, to Whitehorse, to St. John’s.

Organizers say the event on Parliament Hill will serve as “a powerful reminder that Ukraine is not alone and that the world must continue to support its struggle for victory and peace.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says the nationwide events serve to honour the victims of Russia’s ongoing aggression, recognize the resilience of the Ukrainian people and reaffirm Canada’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Top Stories

Latest: USA leads Canada after 1st period in gold medal hockey game at Olympics

The Canadians and the Americans renew their rivalry on the ice with the United States looking for their first gold in this event since the "Miracle on Ice" Games in 1980, while Canada has won the past...

22m ago

Sidney Crosby ruled out of gold medal hockey game against USA

Canadian captain Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup for the much-anticipated gold medal showdown against the United States this morning. Connor McDavid will wear the captain's 'C' for the second...

1h ago

U.S. Secret Service shot and killed armed man who entered the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service announced Sunday that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Fla. ...

0m ago

Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues. The programs...

1h ago

