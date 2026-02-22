Nationwide events mark four years since Russian invasion of Ukraine

OTTAWA — The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will hold an event on Parliament Hill today to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is one of 60 gatherings planned across the country in the days around the anniversary.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, by land, sea and air, and four years later, more than a million people have been killed and millions more displaced.

This weekend and over the next several days, candlelight vigils, rallies and panel discussions are scheduled for cities and towns across Canada this month, from Victoria, to Whitehorse, to St. John’s.

Organizers say the event on Parliament Hill will serve as “a powerful reminder that Ukraine is not alone and that the world must continue to support its struggle for victory and peace.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says the nationwide events serve to honour the victims of Russia’s ongoing aggression, recognize the resilience of the Ukrainian people and reaffirm Canada’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.