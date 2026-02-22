Russian missile and drone barrage hits Kyiv suburbs, killing 1

Firefighters put out a fire after a drone hit a residential building during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2026 2:52 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing one person in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Emergency Service said on Sunday.

Another eight people, including a child, were rescued from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the service said.

The attack caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv. In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district, emergency first responders worked on saving people buried under debris.

Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, resulting in significant fires, which were later extinguished, the emergency service said.

During the four years since Russia launched an all-out war on its neighbor, and despite a new push over the past year in U.S.-led peace efforts, Ukrainian civilians have endured constant aerial attacks. Russia has also ramped up attacks targeting the country’s energy grid, leaving Ukrainian civilians without electricity and heating amid harsh winter conditions.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Sunday that Russia’s overnight barrage had included 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types, of which 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralized. Of those remaining, 14 missiles and 23 drones struck 14 locations, it said. Three missiles were unaccounted for.

Separately, an explosion in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv killed one person and injured 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post on Sunday. One person has been arrested over the incident, which is unrelated to Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian air defenses destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

A security guard was injured and a fuel tank set alight when two Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk, Moscow-installed leader Leonid Pasechnik said.

The Associated Press





Latest: USA leads Canada after 1st period in gold medal hockey game at Olympics

The Canadians and the Americans renew their rivalry on the ice with the United States looking for their first gold in this event since the "Miracle on Ice" Games in 1980, while Canada has won the past...

22m ago

Sidney Crosby ruled out of gold medal hockey game against USA

Canadian captain Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup for the much-anticipated gold medal showdown against the United States this morning. Connor McDavid will wear the captain's 'C' for the second...

1h ago

U.S. Secret Service shot and killed armed man who entered the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service announced Sunday that an armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Fla. ...

0m ago

Homeland Security suspends TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is suspending the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry airport security programs as a partial government shutdown continues. The programs...

1h ago

