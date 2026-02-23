Canadian Union of Postal Workers set to vote on tentative deals in spring

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its members will hold a ratification vote on tentative agreements with Canada Post between April 20 and May 30.

The deals with two bargaining units were reached in late December, after nearly two years of labour strife.

Workers were out on the picket line multiple times as the negotiations dragged on, with the two sides at odds over pay and structural changes to the postal service.

The union has previously said it is recommending its 55,000 members vote in favour of the agreements.

Canada Post says the proposals include higher wages, enhanced benefits and a model for weekend parcel delivery.

The union and the Crown corporation have agreed that no strike or lockout action will happen during the ratification process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23. 2026.

Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press



