Kendamil baby formula sold at Costco recalled due to concerns about toxin

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2026 12:33 pm.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 12:42 pm.

TORONTO — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a baby formula sold online and at Costco is being recalled due to concerns of a toxin that can cause food poisoning.

The federal agency says the one-kilogram containers of Kendamil brand infant formula that say “with whole milk” on the label may contain cereulide toxin, which can quickly cause nausea and vomiting.

Cereulide is not destroyed by heat and can survive temperatures that would usually kill bacteria.

The CFIA says no one has reported getting sick and that the recall was triggered by one in another country.

Nestlé and Danone recently issued baby formula recalls due to the possible contamination of the same toxin.

European-based company Kendal Nutricare said cereulide has been recently associated with arachidonic acid oil, a source of Omega 6, and that during a short supply disruption, the company used a different oil supply than usual for two batches of infant formula sold at Costco in Canada.

Those batches were produced in May 2025 and their codes, 897274 and 888632, can be found on the base of the tin.

The company says these batches still pass the European safety guidance for cereulide levels in infant formula, but Health Canada has a different standard.

Kendamil’s notice states: “Health Canada has requested this precautionary withdrawal of any batches whose ingredient source could in theory be impacted. This is irrespective of lab testing results for the specific batches that demonstrate compliance with strict safety limits set by the scientific community and now being adopted internationally.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

