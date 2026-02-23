Mississauga man, 39, wanted in connection with multiple break-ins

Peel Regional Police are searching for a 39-year-old man from Mississauga who is wanted in connection with several break-ins.

Investigators say Kenneth Levy is currently wanted for 27 counts of break and enter as well as committing indictable offences. He also faces 27 counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.

According to authorities, Levy stole approximately $150,000 worth of property.

He is described as a Black male who stands at five-foot-seven and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and a blue Nike hat.

“During the break and enters, Levy is known to wear a medical mask concealing his identity,” investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.