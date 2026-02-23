2 charged after botched robbery attempt in Vaughan, police say

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 23, 2026 10:28 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 10:29 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

Police say the incident began on Feb. 20, when officers were called to a commercial plaza near Islington Avenue and Stegman’s Mill Road regarding a suspicious vehicle.

At 1 p.m., a complainant observed a grey Honda CR‑V pull into the parking lot with two occupants wearing ski masks. When the complainant approached the SUV, the vehicle sped away.

As investigators were inside a nearby commercial unit gathering information, the same SUV unexpectedly returned and parked directly in front of the business. Officers moved in to contain the vehicle, but the two occupants fled on foot.

VIDEO

One suspect was quickly arrested after a short chase. The second suspect was located a short time later with help from the canine and air support units — found hiding inside a shed in a nearby backyard. No injuries were reported.

Police later determined the Honda CR‑V had been stolen from Toronto on Feb. 8.

Joshua Adams, 22, and Anthony Mitchell, 24, both from Toronto, have each been charged with attempted robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators are releasing photos of the suspects, believing they may be linked to additional similar incidents.

Joshua Adams, 22, and Anthony Mitchell, 24, both from Toronto, have each been charged with attempted robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Photo: YRP.
