2 men arrested after kidnapping and extortion in Ajax

Durham police say two men are facing several charges after a kidnapping and extortion investigation in Ajax.

Officers say the incident occurred on October 25, 2025 when a victim providing transportation services was asked to drive two individuals from Ajax to Montreal.

Three males met the driver and allegedly forced him into another vehicle while making threats with a firearm. The victim was driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash for the suspects, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police say two of the three suspects were located and taken into custody on Feb. 14.

Victor Antonio Nunez Ceja, 32, from Toronto, is charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, point firearm, and occupying motor vehicle with firearm.

Jose Emmanuel Gonzalez Villa, 32, from Toronto, is charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, point firearm, and occupying motor vehicle with firearm.

Both were held for a bail hearing.