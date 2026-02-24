2 men arrested after kidnapping and extortion in Ajax

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 24, 2026 3:51 pm.

Durham police say two men are facing several charges after a kidnapping and extortion investigation in Ajax.

Officers say the incident occurred on October 25, 2025 when a victim providing transportation services was asked to drive two individuals from Ajax to Montreal.

Three males met the driver and allegedly forced him into another vehicle while making threats with a firearm. The victim was driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash for the suspects, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police say two of the three suspects were located and taken into custody on Feb. 14.

Victor Antonio Nunez Ceja, 32, from Toronto, is charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, point firearm, and occupying motor vehicle with firearm.

Jose Emmanuel Gonzalez Villa, 32, from Toronto, is charged with kidnapping, extortion, robbery, point firearm, and occupying motor vehicle with firearm.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Airbnb offering incentive for first-time hosts to sign up during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Airbnb is offering first-time hosts an incentive to sign up for the platform during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto. "We're offering $1,000 to people to host. All they have to do is sign up on Airbnb...

6h ago

17 Ontario long-term care homes receiving funds for improved dementia care

The provincial government committed $9 million. The number of residents in Ontario with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

3h ago

City of Toronto wins Bloomberg prize that comes with $1.4M investment into school food program

The City of Toronto has won the the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2025 – 2026 Mayors Challenge -- a prize that comes with a $1.4 million investment that will help support and further boost the city's school...

3h ago

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

5h ago

