Man arrested in Alberta in attempted murder case identified as Tumbler Ridge shooter’s half-brother

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted February 24, 2026 5:51 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 5:52 pm.

A man arrested in Alberta previously described as being related to the Tumbler Ridge shooter has been identified as the killer’s older half-brother.

Jacob Jan Van Rootselaar was arrested last Thursday in Sylvan Lake, Alta., on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a 2024 Fort McMurray attempted murder investigation.

He has also been charged with two weapons offences and five counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Police say Jacob Jan Van Rootselaar was taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.

Alberta RCMP have said Jacob is the older brother of Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, but a close family contact told 1130 NewsRadio that Jacob is actually Jessie’s older half-brother.

Jesse Van Rootselaar was behind a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on Feb. 10.

– With files from Emma Crawford in Vancouver and The Canadian Press

