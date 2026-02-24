Man arrested after Ajax stabbing

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 24, 2026 6:13 pm.

Durham police say a man is facing several charges after stabbing a male in Ajax.

The incident occurred on Feb. 20 just before 6 a.m. at the Christian Faith Outreach Centre located at 158 Harwood Avenue South.

Officers say two males were involved in a verbal interaction when one of them allegedly stabbed the other with an edged weapon. The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they located the suspect and took him into custody a short time later. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

33-year-old Patrick Bless Evbuomwan of No Fixed Address is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, possess weapon dangerous, and failing to comply with probation order.  

He was held for a bail hearing.

