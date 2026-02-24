New Hampshire resident charged in shooting at Canadian border

FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kathy Mccormack And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2026 7:39 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 8:40 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have charged a New Hampshire resident in connection with a shooting that occurred at the state’s border with Canada, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Blu Zeke Daly, 26, who also goes by Cullan Zeke Daly, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said. Daly was shot near the border early Sunday by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was returning fire from Daly, investigators said Monday.

Daly is at a hospital receiving medical treatment under guard, prosecutors said. The Border Patrol agent, whom authorities have not named, was unharmed, authorities said earlier this week.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburg, a town of about 800 people at the border with Canada. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire said Tuesday that a border patrol agent encountered Daly driving alone near the border late Saturday and followed Daly for a distance. Daly then arrived at the Pittsburg Port of Entry, which was closed at the time.

“The Border Patrol agent activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn. Daly then fired a handgun at the Border Patrol agent. The agent returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

It was unclear Tuesday night if Daly had an attorney. Prosecutors said the case is still under investigation and the FBI is taking the lead.

Pittsburg is a rural community that is home to the state’s sole border crossing with the Canadian province of Quebec. It’s is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of the state capital of Concord. The town borders Maine and Vermont as well as Canada.

___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.

Kathy Mccormack And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto with snow expected overnight. The weather agency says snow arrives Tuesday evening, with 5-10 centimetres expected and reduced visibility...

updated

38m ago

17 Ontario long-term care homes receiving funds for improved dementia care

The provincial government committed $9 million. The number of residents in Ontario with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

8h ago

71-year-old woman dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville collision

A 71-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Bloomington Road and Thornbay Drive....

4h ago

1 male in hospital after stabbing near Moss Park

Toronto police say a male victim has been taken to a hospital after he was stabbed near Moss Park on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area,...

30m ago

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto with snow expected overnight. The weather agency says snow arrives Tuesday evening, with 5-10 centimetres expected and reduced visibility...

updated

38m ago

17 Ontario long-term care homes receiving funds for improved dementia care

The provincial government committed $9 million. The number of residents in Ontario with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

8h ago

71-year-old woman dead in Whitchurch-Stouffville collision

A 71-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Bloomington Road and Thornbay Drive....

4h ago

1 male in hospital after stabbing near Moss Park

Toronto police say a male victim has been taken to a hospital after he was stabbed near Moss Park on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area,...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario announces funding for dementia care at some LTC homes

Ontario is investing $9 million into 17 different long-term care homes to provide the facilities with improved dementia care as the number of residents in the province with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

8h ago

0:29
Four people with minor injuries after bus hits pedestrian, hydro pole

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York’s Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush.

7h ago

2:48
GTA wakes up to bitter cold, snow incoming

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening.

10h ago

2:46
Canadian airlines resume flight service to Puerto Vallarta

Canadian airlines have resumed flight service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after the deadly cartel violence that ensued Sunday following the death of a major cartel leader.

10h ago

2:52
Toronto man's credit card frozen after paying off balance

A Toronto man, who’s traveling abroad, reached out to Speakers Corner after his credit card was frozen. It happened shortly after he paid his entire balance. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

More Videos