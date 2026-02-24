The famed cottage from ‘Heated Rivalry’ will soon be bookable on Airbnb

The lakefront home in in Ontario’s Muskoka Lakes, shown in this handout photo, that serves as the setting for the season finale of Crave’s hit gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry," will officially open for stays on Airbnb, the rental platform confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Airbnb (Mandatory Credit) Airbnb

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 9:27 am.

One of the most swoon-worthy lines in “Heated Rivalry” — “I’m coming to the cottage” — is about to become a literal travel plan for fans.

The lakefront home that serves as the setting for the season finale of Crave’s hit gay hockey drama, “The Cottage,” will officially open for stays on Airbnb, the rental platform confirmed Tuesday.

Dubbed the Barlochan cottage, the three-bedroom retreat in Ontario’s Muskoka Lakes has been the subject of intense fan discussion since the episode aired.

Protagonists Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov spend the summer there, and what begins as a private escape becomes an emotional turning point in their relationship, as they open up about their fears, their families and the possibility of a shared future.

Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping lake views, the cottage, says a release, is synonymous with “charged exchanges, candid conversations and unforgettable moments.”

Starting March 3 at noon ET, guests can book weekend stays at the Barlochan cottage throughout May, priced at $248.10 CAD per night — a nod to Hollander and Rozanov’s respective jersey numbers: 24 and 81. Booking for the summer starts June 1, with the price to be announced then.

Airbnb says the property’s owner prefers to stay private but worked closely with the company to make the listing possible.

To mark the Barlochan cottage opening its doors for the first time, Airbnb says it will make a donation to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka, which provides and resources to children from economically disadvantaged households in Muskoka. The company did not share the donation amount.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press



