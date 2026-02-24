Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 24, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 6:39 am.

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening.

The city will see a mix of sun and cloud through the day, but the cold will linger despite southerly winds of 15–30 km/h. The daytime high is expected to reach only –6, though it will feel significantly colder during the morning commute.

Snow arrives Tuesday evening, with 3–5 centimetres expected overnight along with blowing snow as winds pick up. Temperatures will hold near –6 into Wednesday morning.

Conditions improve slightly midweek. Wednesday will be windy, with westerly gusts of 30–50 km/h, sunny breaks, and a chance of flurries. The high will climb to around the freezing mark before dipping back to –6 overnight.

What to expect in the long-term forecast

A quieter pattern settles in for the latter half of the week. Both Thursday and Friday bring a mix of sun and cloud, with Thursday’s high near -1 and Friday marking a modest warmup, with temperatures rising to 2°C. Overnight lows will gradually ease as well, hovering near –6 on Thursday night and close to the freezing point by Friday night.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says Tuesday’s cold is well below seasonal for late February, with an Alberta clipper expected to deliver about 5 cm of snow between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Andreacchi notes that temperatures will stabilize in Toronto on Wednesday as conditions turn windy but closer to seasonal, before a stretch of above‑zero highs arrives Friday and Saturday to wrap up the month. Another cooldown is expected afterward, with the first week of March trending below seasonal.

The wintry stretch comes as a powerful storm system blankets parts of the northeastern United States with heavy snow, snarling travel and closing schools across several states. Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw their first significant snowfall in months, with some regions reporting hazardous whiteout conditions and widespread delays.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

24m ago

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

12h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

2h ago

Repairs to the 510 Spadina streetcar network could take days, TTC says

Toronto’s 510 Spadina streetcar was replaced by buses Monday afternoon due to emergency overhead power repairs, officials said. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) which operates the public transit...

9h ago

