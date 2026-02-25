Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q4 profit and revenue up

The board heading up Canada's grocery code of conduct has hired an adjudicator to oversee the code's implementation. Shoppers browse goods in the produce section of a Toronto Loblaws, Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2026 7:39 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 8:40 am.

BRAMPTON — Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year earlier.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart said Wednesday it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $656 million or 55 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 3.

The profit was up from $462 million or 38 cents per diluted share for its fourth quarter of 2024 which included 12 weeks.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $16.38 billion, up from $14.73 billion, helped by the extra week. On a 12-week comparable basis, Loblaw said revenue rose 3.5 per cent.

Food retail same-store sales increased by 1.5 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 3.9 per cent, with pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales growth of 5.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent in front store same-store sales growth.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned 67 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Loblaw chief executive Per Bank said the company was pleased to deliver another year of consistent operational and financial performance.

“Our success reflects our commitment to being where our customers need us most,” Bank said in a statement.

In its outlook, Loblaw said it expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales, while its adjusted net earnings per common share are expected to post growth in the high single-digits.

The company announced plans earlier this week to spend $2.4 billion to expand and renovate its store network and supply chain capabilities this year as it looks to open 70 new stores.

The grocery and drugstore retailer said its plan includes 34 new Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix pharmacies and care clinics and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores.

The new stores will come as the company also renovates 191 stores and continues work on a new automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont.

The spending is part of the company’s five-year plan to spend $10 billion by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians return home after violent unrest in Puerto Vallarta leaves travellers stranded

Canadians arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday carried more than just luggage. Many stepped off their flights with visible relief after days of uncertainty in Puerto Vallarta, where sudden cartel-related...

4h ago

Toronto roads 'destroyed' by winter as city rolls out massive pothole blitz

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested for luring children online for sexual purposes: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto for allegedly luring children for sexual purposes online. The police service says their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a proactive undercover...

35m ago

Canada pledges $8 million in food aid for Cuba as U.S. fuel blockade continues

OTTAWA — Canada is sending $8 million in food aid to people in Cuba, where a U.S. oil blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai, secretary...

49m ago

Top Stories

Canadians return home after violent unrest in Puerto Vallarta leaves travellers stranded

Canadians arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday carried more than just luggage. Many stepped off their flights with visible relief after days of uncertainty in Puerto Vallarta, where sudden cartel-related...

4h ago

Toronto roads 'destroyed' by winter as city rolls out massive pothole blitz

Toronto is launching an aggressive pothole repair push this week, with Mayor Olivia Chow announcing that 29 city crews are already out patching roads after one of the harshest winters in recent years left...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested for luring children online for sexual purposes: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man from Toronto for allegedly luring children for sexual purposes online. The police service says their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a proactive undercover...

35m ago

Canada pledges $8 million in food aid for Cuba as U.S. fuel blockade continues

OTTAWA — Canada is sending $8 million in food aid to people in Cuba, where a U.S. oil blockade has triggered a humanitarian crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and MP Randeep Sarai, secretary...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
More snow on the way ahead of warmer temperatures

Overnight snow is moving into the GTA, along with some lingering flurries Wednesday morning,; later this week, warmer temperatures come into the mix.

14h ago

2:13
Ontario announces funding for dementia care at some LTC homes

Ontario is investing $9 million into 17 different long-term care homes to provide the facilities with improved dementia care as the number of residents in the province with dementia is expected to triple by 2050.

22h ago

0:29
Four people with minor injuries after bus hits pedestrian, hydro pole

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a bus near North York’s Finch GO Bus Terminal during the Tuesday morning rush.

21h ago

2:48
GTA wakes up to bitter cold, snow incoming

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening.

February 24, 2026 10:47 am EST EST

2:46
Canadian airlines resume flight service to Puerto Vallarta

Canadian airlines have resumed flight service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after the deadly cartel violence that ensued Sunday following the death of a major cartel leader.

February 24, 2026 10:15 am EST EST

More Videos