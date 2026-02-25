Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q4 profit and revenue up

BRAMPTON — Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year earlier.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart said Wednesday it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $656 million or 55 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 3.

The profit was up from $462 million or 38 cents per diluted share for its fourth quarter of 2024 which included 12 weeks.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $16.38 billion, up from $14.73 billion, helped by the extra week. On a 12-week comparable basis, Loblaw said revenue rose 3.5 per cent.

Food retail same-store sales increased by 1.5 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 3.9 per cent, with pharmacy and health-care services same-store sales growth of 5.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent in front store same-store sales growth.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned 67 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Loblaw chief executive Per Bank said the company was pleased to deliver another year of consistent operational and financial performance.

“Our success reflects our commitment to being where our customers need us most,” Bank said in a statement.

In its outlook, Loblaw said it expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales, while its adjusted net earnings per common share are expected to post growth in the high single-digits.

The company announced plans earlier this week to spend $2.4 billion to expand and renovate its store network and supply chain capabilities this year as it looks to open 70 new stores.

The grocery and drugstore retailer said its plan includes 34 new Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix pharmacies and care clinics and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores.

The new stores will come as the company also renovates 191 stores and continues work on a new automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont.

The spending is part of the company’s five-year plan to spend $10 billion by 2030.

