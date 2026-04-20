It’s a cold start to the week in Toronto and the GTA, with the daytime temperature on Monday expected to reach only near 3-4 C — well below the seasonal highs of 12-14 C for this time of year.

The weather is so cold that drivers north of the city reported icy roads in Bradford and on Hwy. 400 between Innisfil Beach Road and Hwy. 89.

The rollercoaster spring temperatures will continue across the GTA as the week progresses.

According to the latest forecast, Tuesday’s high of 10 C will be near seasonal. Temperatures will warm up to slightly above seasonal levels Wednesday through Friday, with the mercury in the mid-teens.

Overall, it’s not expected to be a warm end to April and the start of May in southern Ontario. Despite the warmth last week, the GTA looks to trend cooler heading into May.

The cooler weather kicked off on Sunday, with a high of only 7 C, while the overnight low felt closer to -8 due to the wind chill. Some areas saw intermittent rain-snow mix during the day, while other parts of the GTA had brief bursts of showers.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast

With files from 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi