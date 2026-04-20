SIU called in after man seriously injured during police interaction in Vaughan

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was seriously injured during an interaction with York Regional Police in a Vaughan neighbourhood late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Purcell Crescent around 10 p.m. for what police described as an ongoing incident involving a male. Few details about the nature of the call have been released, but police say an interaction occurred between officers and the man, who was later transported to a trauma centre.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — which investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault — has taken over the case.

As a result, York Regional Police (YRP) have not disclosed the man’s age, the circumstances of the interaction, or what led to the emergency response.

Police say Purcell Crescent will remain closed for the duration of the SIU investigation. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area and expect a continued police presence overnight and into Monday.