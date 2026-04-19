A six-year-old boy has died, and several other people are recovering in the hospital after a serious car crash north of Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to a rural intersection in Dufferin County at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a two-vehicle collision near County Road 17 and County Road 19 in Mulmur, Ont.

“The collision involved a passenger vehicle carrying six occupants and a pickup truck with a lone driver,” provincial police wrote in a press release late Sunday.

“As a result of the collision, a 6-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” OPP added.

Police said a 30-year-old man and a two-year-old child were airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“The lone driver of the pick up truck and additional passengers from the passenger vehicle were all transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” OPP explained.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.