Watermain erupts in Etobicoke, sending 10‑foot geyser into the air

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday.

Toronto police were called around 4:13 a.m. to Neilson Drive and Dundas Street West after reports of a ruptured watermain and “lots of water on the roadway.” Officers urged drivers to use caution and find alternate routes as water quickly spread across the pavement.

Toronto Fire crews arrived minutes later to find a powerful geyser blasting upward from the break. Firefighters said the force of the rupture sent water high above the roadway before city crews managed to shut off the supply.

With temperatures hovering near freezing in parts of the city, firefighters salted the surrounding roads to prevent slick conditions. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the break has not yet been determined, and there is no estimated time for restoration. City crews remain on scene assessing damage and beginning repairs.

Police say the intersection will remain partially restricted while cleanup and repair work continues. Commuters are being advised to avoid the area during the morning rush.