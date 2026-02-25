Hamilton police officer charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2026 3:45 pm.

Police west of Toronto say they have charged a Hamilton police officer with possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material.

Halton regional police say 43-year-old David Hamilton from Burlington was arrested on Wednesday. 

He has been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and one count of transmitting that material.  

Police say the alleged offences took place in Burlington between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, and the officer was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Hamilton police say the accused is a constable who served with the force for 19 years, and he has been suspended without pay.

Both Halton and Hamilton police forces say they will not provide more details as the matter is now before the courts.

