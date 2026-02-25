How close is Canada to a Carney majority?

Prime Minister Mark Carney is shown in this photo on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 25, 2026 7:25 am.

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, Prime Minister Mark Carney got a third floor crosser from the Conservatives, putting the Liberal seat count at 169 out of the 172 needed for a majority government– exactly where it was on election day.

But here’s the kicker– three byelections need to be called in seats the Liberals won just one year ago. Meaning Carney is on the verge of securing Canada’s first majority in a decade. And just a month after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre received a 87% approval rating from his party, what sorts of conversations does his caucus need to have with one less member?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Mickey Djuric, a journalist who covers Parliament Hill for POLITICO, to discuss what Mark Carney might do with a majority, and the potential for future floor crossers – and a federal election.

