New poll suggests tight race between Ford’s PCs and Ontario Liberals

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was quick to dismiss the latest Liaison polling data that suggested the Ontario Liberals are closing in on support in comparison to the Ontario Conservatives.

By Meredith Bond and Mark McAllister

Posted February 25, 2026 1:08 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 1:14 pm.

A new poll has found that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are in a tightening race just one year after the provincial election.

The survey of 1,000 residents by Liaison Strategies found that, amongst decided and leaning voters, the PCs have just a four-point lead over the Liberals if an election was held tomorrow, at 40 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

The Marit Stiles-led NDPs are further back at 17 per cent. In comparison, a survey back in October had the PCs sitting at 47 per cent.

Over two-thirds of those polled said they disapproved of the job Doug Ford is doing as Premier with 30 per cent approving and four per cent unsure.

“What we’ve been seeing now for quite some time, people think the province is doing a lot of different things, but generally speaking, they think it’s going in the wrong direction. And so what we’re seeing whenever we do issue questions, a lot of people disagree with what the premier is doing, and then still tell us that they’re voting for him,” shared David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies.

“It almost seems like all of those different issues have caught up to the premier, and now people are going, “Well, why are we voting for
him if we don’t agree with what he’s doing?'”

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Wednesday, Ford said in response to the survey, that “polls are for dogs.”

“And the only poll that counts is on election day. So all these pollsters, they’re a little biased, pushing up one, bringing down the other. The people will decide,” he said.

The Ford government won its third consecutive majority in a snap election on Feb. 27, capturing 43 per cent of the popular vote.

The Liberals are still months away from choosing their next leader following Bonnie Crombie’s resignation after she failed to win her seat in the legislature.

MPP John Fraser is the interim leader until a new one is elected on Nov. 21.

The next election is tentatively scheduled for 2030 unless one is called earlier.

Liaison Strategies surveyed 1,000 Ontario residents by random sample using Interactive Voice Recording from Feb. 20 to 22, 2026. The results have a margin of error of ± 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

